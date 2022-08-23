Amid DC Turmoil, Warner Bros. Bets Big On One Director

One of the greatest cinematic accomplishments of the past few decades is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU consists of many different films, heroes, and plots, yet they all interconnect into a giant coherent whole. According to The Numbers, the MCU has made over $27 billion as of late August 2022, and this could be chalked up to the acumen and vision of the MCU's ringleader and producer, Kevin Feige. Feige acts as the proverbial captain that steers the many different Marvel movies, which has turned him into one of the highest-grossing producers of all time.

Unfortunately, Marvel's friendly rival DC lacks such a master or overarching vision. DC has long attempted to catch up to the success of the MCU but has struggled to produce the same results. The DC Extended Universe, or the DCEU, features popular characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, yet their individual stories rarely match the way Marvel movies do. The DCEU is currently in a rather precarious situation with the controversial decisions surrounding the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, as well as errant actors like Ezra Miller who have run afoul of the law. However, it seems as if DC has yet another plan in mind when it comes to the production of their movies and show, and it involves doubling down on a recently successful DC director.