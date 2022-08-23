This Huge MCU Star Is Joining The Cast Of Only Murders In The Building Season 3

The surprise Hulu hit "Only Murders in the Building" stars comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short as well as Selena Gomez representing a younger generation of stars, and it's been able to snag plenty of other big names as well. There was Sting's memorable performance as himself in Season 1, and Amy Schumer also played herself in Season 2. Nathan Lane was part of the supporting cast in both seasons, and Season 2 added names like Shirley MacLaine and Cara Delevingne. The point is, you never quite know who is going to show up at the Arconia.

But now, we do know that a certain famous face will be a part of Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building," albeit in an unknown capacity. And the face in question also happens to be one of the biggest stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making this a treat for the many fans of both properties who are probably out there.