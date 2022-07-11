Only Murders In The Building Just Got A Big Vote Of Confidence From Hulu

Hulu's hit whodunnit comedy, "Only Murders in the Building," has been renewed for Season 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At time of announcement, the show has only released three episodes of Season 2, suggesting that Hulu has a lot of confidence in the Steve Martin vehicle going into the future.

Co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin and executively produced by Martin, Selena Gomez, Jess Rosenthal, and "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" promises to up the ante for our troubled troupe of crime-solvers once more. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, released a statement, saying, "'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

No information is yet available regarding a possible release date for Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building," much less what the plot would be, considering that the second season is still underway. For now, fans have the unfolding mystery of Season 2 to see them through, and the calm assuredness that more mysteries await them in the future.