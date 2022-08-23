Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merch Includes A Big Reveal
Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
As much as his top-secret plans and memes accompanied by a rifle with laser sight might suggest, Kevin Feige can't keep tabs on everything trickling out regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it's stars letting important details slip about upcoming projects or artwork making its way online for fans to theorize about, there's still one recurring secret spiller that MCU lovers always look to for glimpses of what's in store. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop — at least not until the film comes out ... or there's a sale.
Yes, toy shelves have proven once again to be a treasure trove of insight into an upcoming MCU entry, which in this case is "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The highly anticipated follow-up from director Ryan Coogler will see a new adventure set in T'Challa's homeland following his passing (in line with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman). Besides that, the film will also debut a new hero, Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominque Thorne). In the first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Williams is seen using similar methods to those used by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) when he builds his Mark I suit in a cave with a box of scraps. Now, thanks to an avid shopper on Twitter, we might know just what the final product will look like.
A new toy set provides our first good look at Ironheart
While the identity of the new Black Panther is still uncertain, a set of action figures spotted by @namecomputron on Twitter have given us our first look at the design of what may be Williams' final iteration of her Ironheart suit. Seen boxed up along with Shuri (Letitia Wright) in what looks to be a super comfortable tracksuit and the new lord of the sea (sorry, Arthur), Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the suit is pretty streamlined, echoing the look Stark had finally cracked through nanotech in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."
Most importantly, the design of the figure looks to share strong similarities with Ironheart's comic book iteration, hopefully keeping fans happy that Marvel Studios has stayed close to the source material. In the comics, Williams is a child super genius who follows in the metal-plated footsteps once Tony Stark goes into a coma after fighting Captain Marvel. Given that the MCU is permanently without a Stark, Williams will be taking over the mantle as a new heavily armored hero, who is also lining up for her own show on Disney+. Here's hoping she can handle herself when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives in theaters this year on November 11.