Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merch Includes A Big Reveal

Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

As much as his top-secret plans and memes accompanied by a rifle with laser sight might suggest, Kevin Feige can't keep tabs on everything trickling out regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it's stars letting important details slip about upcoming projects or artwork making its way online for fans to theorize about, there's still one recurring secret spiller that MCU lovers always look to for glimpses of what's in store. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop — at least not until the film comes out ... or there's a sale.

Yes, toy shelves have proven once again to be a treasure trove of insight into an upcoming MCU entry, which in this case is "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The highly anticipated follow-up from director Ryan Coogler will see a new adventure set in T'Challa's homeland following his passing (in line with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman). Besides that, the film will also debut a new hero, Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominque Thorne). In the first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Williams is seen using similar methods to those used by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) when he builds his Mark I suit in a cave with a box of scraps. Now, thanks to an avid shopper on Twitter, we might know just what the final product will look like.