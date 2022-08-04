Did Patton Oswalt Just Accidentally Confirm Chloe Zhao's Return For Eternals 2?

It's common knowledge at this point that one of the most highly valued components of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is secrecy, to preserve whatever surprises may be in store for viewers at home or in theaters. Some of the creative professionals affiliated with Marvel Studios are better at keeping secrets than others, and thankfully for fans eager to snatch up any stray morsels of unauthorized information, many of those professionals go on talk shows and accidentally slip up.

The latest example might be MCU newcomer Patton Oswalt, who you might recall appeared in a post-credits sequence in "The Eternals" as Pip the Troll alongside Harry Styles as Eros. A sequel to "Eternals" has not been announced by Disney as of yet, and many fans assumed it was off the table following its conspicuous absence from Marvel's recent Comic-Con announcements. But according to an interview with Oswalt, not only are we getting an "Eternals 2," but director Chloe Zhao might be returning to direct it.