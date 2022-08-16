A Major Superman & Lois Character Is Being Recast

Of the many shows The CW has released based on DC Comics properties, one of the strongest in recent memory is "Superman & Lois." Developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, the series focuses on the Kent family — comprised of Clark "Superman" Kent (beloved Man of Steel actor Tyler Hoechlin), his wife and skilled reporter Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and their two sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) — as they deal with a wide range of issues. Some are within their family unit, while others come from entirely different worlds and dimensions.

Since premiering in late February of 2021, "Superman & Lois" has grown very popular among DC fans — so much so that by January of 2022, a second season arrived for their viewing pleasure. Naturally, fans continued to clamor for more shortly after Season 2 came and went, and once again, they got their wish. The CW promised a third batch of episodes in March of 2022 (via Deadline), and while a release date has yet to come to light, it'll likely be one of the most intriguing seasons to date. After all, a key character will be portrayed by an entirely different actor this time around.

It has become public knowledge that a key "Superman & Lois" cast member has departed the show and will be replaced. Here's who bid the DC favorite goodbye and why.