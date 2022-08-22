Love Island Is Losing A Key Piece Of Talent

Following in the footsteps of its short-lived predecessor that aired a decade prior, "Love Island" hit the airwaves in 2015. Unlike the previous take on the program, where celebrities comprised the main cast, the revival puts non-celebrities at the forefront instead, but don't be fooled. Not only has this reboot packed in all of the pause-worthy bombshells and romance one would want from such a series, but it quickly found its niche in the world of reality television. In fact, it has already managed to accumulate eight seasons and hundreds of episodes.

The rules for the contestants of "Love Island" are simple: team up with someone else on the cast and do your best to earn the £50,000 prize. Of course, to keep everyone on their toes, eliminations from the contestant pool occur periodically until only one couple remains by the end of the season. As one can imagine, all kinds of hijinks, drama, and mayhem occur along the way, but if you're into this kind of television, it's all just part of the fun. Although, if you're a big fan of the series, this bit of news will likely leave you quite disappointed.

A key personality on "Love Island" has announced their departure from the program. Here's who won't return for Season 9.