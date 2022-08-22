Stranger Things Make-Up Artist Shuts Down Circulating Theory About Eddie's Tattoos

Few characters in pop culture have resonated with the masses in recent years quite like Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), an instant fan-favorite on "Stranger Things 4." From cosplay tutorials to the ever-growing amount of Hellfire Club merchandise available for purchase, Eddie lovers are doing all they can to mimic his look. For many, this includes recreating his slew of tattoos on their own skin.

In the majority of his scenes, Eddie's ink is hidden underneath his customized denim jacket. But when he's just sporting his signature Hellfire Club baseball T-shirt, several substantial pieces declare themselves. The guy is thoroughly decorated. As outlined by lead make-up artist Amy L. Forsythe on Instagram, there's a demon head and spider on his chest. On his right arm, there's a wyvern, a swarm of bats, and a puppet master.

It's easy to assume that these designs were strategically chosen to foreshadow not only Eddie's tragic "Stranger Things 4" fate, but also one of the most iconic moments of the entire series. On the movie-length Season 4 finale, Eddie brings two of his tattoos to life as he plays an epic version of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" before his tragic demise by the vicious demo-bats.

Were Eddie's tattoos intentionally symbolic of his final moments, or were they purely coincidental? Forsythe recently revealed the truth.