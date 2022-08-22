Here's When You Can Stream Thor: Love And Thunder At Home
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly coming to an end, and although the phase will officially conclude with the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sense of finality present in "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a good indicator that the phase is nearly over. The ending of "Thor: Love and Thunder" saw the eponymous god of thunder (played by Chris Hemsworth), suffering an extremely tragic loss while also heralding a new beginning for Thor — who finds a new purpose in life and invokes the wrath of a new enemy.
The film provides a neat conclusion to Thor's storyline from previous MCU films: overcoming his guilt for losing to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and saying his goodbyes to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and as such, there's no telling where Thor's story might go in the future. Despite the surprisingly negative critical response that the film received upon release, the fact remains that "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a major stepping stone for the future of the MCU and is essential viewing for those who wish to keep up with the story as we progress to Phase 5.
Luckily, fans who may have missed the film in theaters will soon get the opportunity to watch "Thor: Love and Thunder" from the comfort of their own home.
Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on Disney+ on September 8
According to an announcement made through the official Disney Plus YouTube channel, "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be available to stream on September 8, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Obviously, any fans already subscribed to the streaming service will be able to access the film immediately and without any further charge, and anyone wishing to sign up for the service can choose one of the numerous plans currently offered by Disney+. These include a base plan of $7.99/month, a yearly deal set at $79.99/year, and a bundle that consists of both Hulu (No Ads) and ESPN+ for $19.99/month.
Other projects arriving on Disney+ Day include the live-action "Pinocchio," the comedy series "Cars on the Road," and "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'" — a behind-the-scenes look at the film's production that includes interviews with cast and crew (via Collider). As of right now, it is unclear when "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be available for rental or purchase on other online digital video sites like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. As such, anybody wishing to watch the film from the comfort of their own home ought to look to Disney+ first.
Although the celebration for Disney+ Day 2022 will certainly include plenty of exciting announcements regarding what's to come in the future of the MCU, there's no doubt that the streaming premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be the highlight of the day for many longtime Marvel fans.