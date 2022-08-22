Here's When You Can Stream Thor: Love And Thunder At Home

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly coming to an end, and although the phase will officially conclude with the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sense of finality present in "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a good indicator that the phase is nearly over. The ending of "Thor: Love and Thunder" saw the eponymous god of thunder (played by Chris Hemsworth), suffering an extremely tragic loss while also heralding a new beginning for Thor — who finds a new purpose in life and invokes the wrath of a new enemy.

The film provides a neat conclusion to Thor's storyline from previous MCU films: overcoming his guilt for losing to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and saying his goodbyes to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and as such, there's no telling where Thor's story might go in the future. Despite the surprisingly negative critical response that the film received upon release, the fact remains that "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a major stepping stone for the future of the MCU and is essential viewing for those who wish to keep up with the story as we progress to Phase 5.

Luckily, fans who may have missed the film in theaters will soon get the opportunity to watch "Thor: Love and Thunder" from the comfort of their own home.