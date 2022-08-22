The Devastating Death Of Virginia Patton

Virginia Patton was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1925, but was raised in Portland, Oregon, and moved to Los Angeles, California, after graduating from high school to pursue acting. She signed with Warner Bros., and her appearances included minor, often uncredited roles in movies like the musical "Thank Your Lucky Stars" in 1943, "Janie" in 1944, "The Horn Blows at Midnight" in 1945, and "Canyon Passage" in 1946.

Patton also starred in a play as a freshman at the University of Southern California — a project written by Cecil B. DeMille's brother, William C. DeMille. This brought her to director Frank Capra's attention. "I read for him, and he signed me," she told the National Catholic Register in 2013. "I was the only girl he ever signed in his whole career." She was also the only actor in the production who wasn't on loan from another studio since her contract with Warner Bros. had lapsed.

After she left Hollywood, she kept in touch with Capra, who had asked her to reconsider her move. However, she never returned to on-screen work. Instead, she served as president and director of an investment and real estate holding company called the Patton Corporation. She was also a docent at the University of Michigan's Museum of Art and was involved with other local organizations over the course of her long life.

"That isn't what I wanted," she told Patch about acting. "I wanted exactly what I am. Ann Arbor, Michigan, a wonderful husband, wonderful children, [and] a good part of the community. I work hard for the community."