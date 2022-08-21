The Devastating Death Of Leon Vitali

Leon Vitali may not be a name immediately familiar to many filmgoers, but his incredible contributions to cinema were undeniable. After working as an actor in the 1970s on TV shows like "The Fenn Street Gang" and "Love Story," Vitali began what would be a decades-long collaboration with Stanley Kubrick. Vitali starred as Lord Bullingdon in 1975's "Barry Lyndon," directed by Kubrick, a film that would go on to win four Oscars and be nominated for signature awards like best picture and best director (via IMDb).

After "Barry Lyndon," Vitali moved beyond just acting and worked as an assistant to Kubrick on a number of movies. He was credited as a casting director for 1987's "Full Metal Jacket" and 1999's "Eyes Wide Shut," the latter of which he also had a small role in. He even worked with Kubrick on 1981's "The Shining," and it was on that film that Vitali became something of an acting coach, working closely with the young Danny Lloyd, who portrayed Danny Torrance. In fact, Vitali was actually the one to choose Lloyd for the part from thousands of other options, according to Rolling Stone.

Sadly, according to The Independent it seems that Vitali has passed away at the age of 74, leaving a monumental (if underappreciated) legacy.