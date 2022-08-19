Sony Is Prepping A Days Gone Feature Adaptation, And This Outlander Star Is In Talks To Lead

Sony regularly finds itself leading the pack when it comes to the three major console makers in the market. The PlayStation creator is still having trouble meeting demand on the PS5 for instance (via Ars Technica), which is a pretty good indicator that the nearly two-year-old system remains very much in high demand.

Of course, part of the appeal that keeps gamers coming back to Sony is its wide swathe of exclusive games. From "God of War" to "Gran Turismo," from "Ratchet & Clank" to "LittleBigPlanet," the Japanese electronics giant seems to have something in its stable to offer players of every stripe.

A newer property to Sony's ongoing collection of exclusives has been "Days Gone." The game takes place in an apocalyptic future where hordes of zombies roam a decimated America and road warriors must battle them off or flee from their staggering numbers. If you're a fan of this zombie-killing adventure, you'll be happy to know that Sony is planning to adapt the game into a feature film.