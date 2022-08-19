Aaron Paul Confirms What We All Feared About His Future As Jesse Pinkman

Aaron Paul had a steady, if less than stellar, acting career before being cast as Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad." Co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould originally intended to kill Jesse off at the end of Season 1, but the writer's strike and Paul's strong performance dissuaded them, and he became a series headliner and the prime subject for the series follow-up film, "El Camino." Paul won three Emmys for his work on "Breaking Bad" and picked up three additional nominations for the series and movie.

He returned for two brief appearances in Season 6 of "Better Call Saul," much to the delight of fans. As for a return to Albuquerque, Gilligan and Gould say, "Never say never," but it sounds like they're done in this sandbox. As Gilligan told Deadline, "I don't have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of 'Breaking Bad.' I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I'm not a one trick pony, that's what I'm hoping."

It makes sense. By the end of "Better Call Saul," most of the major players are either in prison or dead, except for Jesse Pinkman, who's still out there kicking. Does that mean there could be another franchise series or film featuring our favorite reformed methamphetamine cook?