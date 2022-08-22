34% Of Fans Said They're Most Excited For This Marvel Phase 5 Movie

Blowing all other films out of the water in our poll is "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," with almost 34% of the vote. It looks like MCU fans are most excited for this film in the Phase 5 slate, which director James Gunn confirmed will be the last for the superhero team. "GOTG3" is the second film in Phase 5, coming to theaters on May 5, 2023. While we won't be getting a fourth "Guardians" film, it doesn't necessarily mean all the characters are done in the MCU. This might be why fans are most looking forward to this film, to see what's next for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and company.

Landing in the number two spot of the most-anticipated Phase 5 film survey is "The Marvels," with 19.7% of the vote. This is a bit of a surprise as "Captain Marvel" is often hailed as the worst MCU movie ever made based on Rotten Tomatoes audience scores (via Forbes). The fact that its sequel is the second most-anticipated film of Phase 5 proves that fans are willing to give the hero a second chance and are looking forward to the integration of Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). "The Marvels" will be released on July 28, 2023.

At number three in our survey is "Captain America: New World Order," with 19.4% of respondents choosing it as their most-anticipated Phase 5 film. While Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) held the mantle of Captain America throughout "The Infinity Saga," Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes the reins in "The Multiverse Saga." Sam officially becomes the new Cap at the end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," with his first solo flick greenlit shortly after. The fourth "Captain America" film premieres on May 3, 2024.