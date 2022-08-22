34% Of Fans Said They're Most Excited For This Marvel Phase 5 Movie
Kevin Feige announced the entire Phase 5 slate at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, full of films and Disney+ series. The MCU continues to expand as secondary characters get their spin-offs, and we see older characters take on new mantles.
Phase 5 of the MCU will feature the series "Secret Invasion," "Echo," "Ironhear," "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," "Daredevil: Born Again," and Season 2 of Loki. We'll also get six feature films in the second part of "The Multiverse Saga." In this order, we'll watch "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "The Marvels," "Blade," "Captain America: New World Order," and "Thunderbolts."
We wanted to see which Phase 5 movie MCU fans were most looking forward to, so we put it to a vote. Looper polled over 600 fans from the United States, and the results were somewhat surprising. See if your most-anticipated film lines up with the fandom.
Note: "Thunderbolts" was not included in our survey.
MCU fans are most looking forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Phase 5
Blowing all other films out of the water in our poll is "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," with almost 34% of the vote. It looks like MCU fans are most excited for this film in the Phase 5 slate, which director James Gunn confirmed will be the last for the superhero team. "GOTG3" is the second film in Phase 5, coming to theaters on May 5, 2023. While we won't be getting a fourth "Guardians" film, it doesn't necessarily mean all the characters are done in the MCU. This might be why fans are most looking forward to this film, to see what's next for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and company.
Landing in the number two spot of the most-anticipated Phase 5 film survey is "The Marvels," with 19.7% of the vote. This is a bit of a surprise as "Captain Marvel" is often hailed as the worst MCU movie ever made based on Rotten Tomatoes audience scores (via Forbes). The fact that its sequel is the second most-anticipated film of Phase 5 proves that fans are willing to give the hero a second chance and are looking forward to the integration of Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). "The Marvels" will be released on July 28, 2023.
At number three in our survey is "Captain America: New World Order," with 19.4% of respondents choosing it as their most-anticipated Phase 5 film. While Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) held the mantle of Captain America throughout "The Infinity Saga," Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes the reins in "The Multiverse Saga." Sam officially becomes the new Cap at the end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," with his first solo flick greenlit shortly after. The fourth "Captain America" film premieres on May 3, 2024.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Blade aren't getting as much love
Landing toward the bottom of our survey is "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," with 13.5% of the vote. The third "Ant-Man" film sees the stakes higher than ever, now that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and company will face off against Kang (Jonathan Majors), who we met in "Loki" Season 1's finale episode. "Quantumania" will kick off Phase 5 on February 17, 2023, and Kang will surely prove just how dangerous he is. Phase 6 of the MCU will revolve around the baddie, who even has an "Avengers" film dedicated to him in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."
Coming in last place in our survey is "Blade," with 13.2% of respondents choosing it. Since "Blade" is the only Phase 5 film with a brand new character, it makes sense why it would score so low. Although it wasn't included in our survey, "Thunderbolts" is rumored to have appearances from Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and possibly Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). MCU fans should be excited nonetheless for "Blade," as Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali is set to take center stage as the vampire slayer. "Blade" lands in theaters on November 3, 2023.