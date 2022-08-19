The Heartwarming Reason Ali Wong Landed Her Role On Paper Girls

At the height of the pandemic, most of us were elbow deep in jigsaw puzzles and sourdough starter. Not hirsute heartthrob and noted mensch Jason Mantzoukas. The actor, who's perhaps best known for his work in shows like "The League" and "The Good Place," spent his time assembling meaningful care packages for his friends, including Ali Wong. "Jason was being such a good friend. He sent me this huge box of comic books, and it included the whole series of 'Paper Girls,'" Wong told EW. "I think I finished it in one or two days. I loved it so much. He didn't even tell me that it centered on a young Asian-American girl!"

If the gift itself wasn't enough, Mantzoukas also lent words of encouragement to his friend once she reached out to producers about a part in the adaptation. "Before I read for it, Jason said to me, 'You know, they might have a hard time seeing you as adult Erin because adult Erin is a person whose dreams did not come true. Ali Wong, you are a person whose dreams all came true.'" I'm not crying, you're crying.

Wong reciprocated, convincing her buddy to go out for a part as well. He ended up being cast as Grand Father, a pterodactyl-owning member of the Old Watch who has a significant role in the "Paper Girls" Season 1 finale. "Paper Girls" marks yet another collaboration between Mantzoukas and Wong, who have previously worked together in projects like "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and "Big Mouth." "Even though we didn't get to work directly together," said Wong, "it was really beautiful to be part of this show together."