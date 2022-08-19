James Murray Admits This Impractical Jokers Spin-Off Was A Total Cash Grab

On the sadistic "Hot Ones" spinoff "Truth or Dab," intrepid guests must choose between answering uncomfortable, even incriminating questions, or chomping down atomic wings. The "Impractical Jokers" stars, while familiar with debasing themselves on television, weren't prepared to reach the upper echelons of the Scoville scale.

To his fellow Jokers' chagrin, James "Murr" Murray was quick to reveal that, of the "Impractical Jokers" spinoffs, "Inside Jokes" was mostly "for the bag." "Don't say it," yelled Sal in protest. "Eat the wing! We have a reputation!" Murr tried to save face, saying, "We do it for the passion and love of comedy" before biting into the hot wing. "You had the out, instead you choose to insult everyone we work with," Sal joked as his friend succumbed to coughing fits and brow sweat.

"Inside Jokes" is just one spinoff in a list that also includes "After Party," "Dinner Party," and the short-lived "Jokers Wild." It's no surprise that "Inside Jokes" was easy money for the Jokers. Unlike the other spinoffs, which required new bits, analysis, and commentary, "Inside Jokes" simply plays replays of classic episodes with added text bubbles of behind-the-scenes stories and fun facts. Still, Murr insists that he didn't mean to spill the beans about the biggest "Impractical Jokers" cash grab. "In my defense, I didn't know what 'for the bag' meant."