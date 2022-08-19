The Shocking Reason Idris Elba's Daughter Wasn't Cast In Beast

Hollywood is littered with some of the biggest names on the planet battling nature. While "Jaws" set the standard for man vs. beast, numerous films and franchises have built around the trope. From the grandiose scale of the King Kong franchise to the much smaller world of back jungles and anaconda snakes, these are some of the most thrilling films in the animal-attack genre.

Of course, one of the most classic man vs. beast matchups pits the most advanced animal on the planet up against the king of the jungle. You have the classic Val Kilmer/Michael Douglas film, "The Ghost in the Darkness." On the other end of the spectrum is the maligned "Rogue," featuring Megan Fox as a special operator evading a lion during a rescue mission. This weekend, Idris Elba takes his swing (literally) at the genre with "Beast."

The film follows Nate Samuels (Elba) and his two daughters as they visit the Savannah after their mother's death. Once there, they are stalked by a rogue lion and other dangers as Samuels fights to protect his children from one of the most hostile environments on Earth. While this may sound like a thrilling adventure, at least one person with a surprisingly close connection to Elba may not be seeing it with the same joy as others.