Fans Awaiting That Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Get Some Seriously Troubling News

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has proven that there really is nothing more timeless than vampires. The cult classic changed television as we know it but continues to resonate due to its devastating storylines and universal themes. Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) didn't just have to battle monsters and the forces of darkness. Her real foe was high school and all the struggles that come with adolescence.

To this day, the way that "Buffy" tackled feminism, hormones, and addiction is a blueprint for how shows connect with audiences. So much so that in these days of prolific reboots, taking on "Buffy" once more was a no-brainer. Concluding in 2003, the series left a very obvious opening for how to continue the series. After shutting down Sunnydale's Hellmouth for good, Buffy shares her slayer power with every potential slayer across the globe. With countless girls rising up to battle the patriarchy — as well as vampires — there is no shortage of ways to spin off another series in the same world. Deadline announced plans for the reboot in 2018, but it seemed to be in television purgatory for some time. Now with a recent update, fans are getting news that they would probably rather not have.