Fans Awaiting That Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Get Some Seriously Troubling News
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has proven that there really is nothing more timeless than vampires. The cult classic changed television as we know it but continues to resonate due to its devastating storylines and universal themes. Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) didn't just have to battle monsters and the forces of darkness. Her real foe was high school and all the struggles that come with adolescence.
To this day, the way that "Buffy" tackled feminism, hormones, and addiction is a blueprint for how shows connect with audiences. So much so that in these days of prolific reboots, taking on "Buffy" once more was a no-brainer. Concluding in 2003, the series left a very obvious opening for how to continue the series. After shutting down Sunnydale's Hellmouth for good, Buffy shares her slayer power with every potential slayer across the globe. With countless girls rising up to battle the patriarchy — as well as vampires — there is no shortage of ways to spin off another series in the same world. Deadline announced plans for the reboot in 2018, but it seemed to be in television purgatory for some time. Now with a recent update, fans are getting news that they would probably rather not have.
The reboot has officially gone on hiatus
A rich history of mythology and well-developed characters is seemingly not enough to get the series off the ground. Despite the wild popularity of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," it may be some time before fans get new episodes of the show. On an episode of The Hollywood Reporter podcast "TV's Top 5," executive producer Gail Berman stated that it isn't looking good for a more modern version of "Buffy." As of now, the production has been put on hold, possibly indefinitely (via TVLine). This is certainly a loss for viewers who love quality television, but it is, unfortunately, not too unexpected.
Despite the feminism woven into the DNA of the original series, "Buffy" has been subject to scorched earth due to the scandal of Joss Whedon's toxic work environment on set. Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken about these allegations, and many female stars such as Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg have referenced the abuse they experienced. Even James Marsters, who played the ensouled vampire Spike, detailed on the podcast "Inside of You" that Whedon pushed him against a wall. The "Buffy" universe could have benefited from an updated version, especially in light of hoping to have a more diverse cast. And though tragic that it will not see the light of day any time soon, fans should remember that Buffy herself has risen from the dead more than once.