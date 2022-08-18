One Of The Early Scenes In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Had Tatiana Maslany Laughing Uncontrollably

At long last, an immensely popular and recognizable member of Marvel Comics' hero roster has arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Skilled lawyer Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), is officially in the blockbuster franchise via her own Disney+ show, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The series premiered on the streaming service on August 18, 2022, and for nine total installments will provide MCU fans with a multi-faceted program. For as much as it'll lean into intense superhero action, it'll also include plenty of action in the courtroom as well.

After a life-changing car accident that exposed her to the blood of her cousin, Bruce "Hulk" Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Walters has to contend with her own Hulk-like abilities. Of course, unlike Bruce, she doesn't plan on allowing her powers to control her. Rather, he gets right to work helping her to control them so that she can continue her duties as a lawyer — a profession that has paved the way for numerous exciting cameos. All in all, "She-Hulk" offers plenty of drama and comedy, but it wasn't a particular gag or joke that made Tatiana Maslany laugh so hard during filming.

According to Maslany herself, here's why she couldn't help but laugh during the shooting of this "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" scene from the first episode.