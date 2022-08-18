Dungeons & Dragons Fans Are Getting More Drizzt In The Most Unexpected Way
For those who don't know, it's a great time to be a "Dungeons & Dragons" fan. Not only has the iconic role-playing game been hit with a massive, owlbear-sized resurgence of interest — due to its influence on the "Stranger Things" series, particularly Season 4 — but it's also set to be given new life on the big screen, as well, with the release of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" in 2023. And now, fans have gotten even more great news about the expansion of "D&D" and one of its most popular characters.
According to a post on the official "Dungeons & Dragons" Facebook page, the fan-favorite adventurer Drizzt Do'Urden will once again be getting the attention he and his story deserve in a new "Dungeons & Dragons" project that's said to currently be on the way. Last year, the character starred in his own video game — "Dark Alliance" — in which he and his legendary Companions of the Hall battle evil forces. The PC and console title saw Drizzt wielding his famous twin blades and showing off his classic fighting skills. The human fighter Catti-brie, whom Drizzt is married to, was also featured, which sets up the new "Dungeons & Dragon" project perfectly. It's currently set to come out next year.
A weekly webcomic about Drizzt and Catti-brie's daughter, Brie, is set to hit webtoon
According to the "Dungeons & Dragons" media team, a brand new webcomic focusing on the Drizzt Do'Urden family and his daughter, Brie, is set to be released sometime in 2023 as a way to celebrate the 35th anniversary of "The Legend of Drizzt" novels and the character's debut. The show will air on LINE WEBTOON and center around Brie after she takes her father's iconic sword, known as Twinkle, to prove that she has what it takes to be a hero, per the "D&D" media team.
"The Drizzt family is coming to LINE WEBTOON," an announcement reads on Facebook. "This weekly webcomic will feature Drizzt and Catti-brie's daughter, Brie, as she follows in her famous [parents'] heroic footsteps."
The creator of the webtoon series "Suitor Armor," who goes by Purpah online, is said to have written the Drizzt family story with guidance from character creator and famed writer R.A. Salvatore. "The series features art by fan-favorite illustrator Ryan LeCount," explained singer and cosplayer Ginny Di in the announcement video for the "D&D" team. "We cannot wait to bring new Drizzt adventures to new storytelling platforms and fans in 2023."