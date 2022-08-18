Dungeons & Dragons Fans Are Getting More Drizzt In The Most Unexpected Way

For those who don't know, it's a great time to be a "Dungeons & Dragons" fan. Not only has the iconic role-playing game been hit with a massive, owlbear-sized resurgence of interest — due to its influence on the "Stranger Things" series, particularly Season 4 — but it's also set to be given new life on the big screen, as well, with the release of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" in 2023. And now, fans have gotten even more great news about the expansion of "D&D" and one of its most popular characters.

According to a post on the official "Dungeons & Dragons" Facebook page, the fan-favorite adventurer Drizzt Do'Urden will once again be getting the attention he and his story deserve in a new "Dungeons & Dragons" project that's said to currently be on the way. Last year, the character starred in his own video game — "Dark Alliance" — in which he and his legendary Companions of the Hall battle evil forces. The PC and console title saw Drizzt wielding his famous twin blades and showing off his classic fighting skills. The human fighter Catti-brie, whom Drizzt is married to, was also featured, which sets up the new "Dungeons & Dragon" project perfectly. It's currently set to come out next year.