John Wick 4 Director Opens Up About His 'Meta Cameo' In Matrix: Resurrections

Chad Stahelski has had a prolific and impressive career on-screen, though you might not recognize him. Stahelski started as a stunt performer, doing death-defying work for films like "The Crow" and "Escape from L.A." However, his role as Keanu Reeves' stunt double in "The Matrix" helped Stahelski parlay his career from stunt man to one of Hollywood's most coveted coordinators and choreographers in an often-underappreciated field. "After 'The Matrix,' I went from an average stunt guy to one of the biggest choreographers in the business," he told Vulture in 2019. "I started a company that deals specifically with martial-arts choreography." Indeed, Stahelski lists "The Hunger Games" and "The Wolverine" among his credits (via IMDb).

These days, Stahelski is just as well-known for his work behind the camera, specifically as the director of the acclaimed "John Wick" films. With "John Wick: Chapter 4" slated for a 2023 release, plus a prequel and a spinoff on the way, Stahelski is at the helm of the little mega-franchise that could.

Despite Stahelski's standing as a stunt coordinator, director, and producer, the multi-hyphenate talent is known to make the odd appearance as an actor. Here's how his cameo in "Matrix: Resurrections" came to fruition.