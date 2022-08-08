Idris Elba Is Working On A Mysterious New DC Project And He Has Our Attention

Idris Elba is no stranger to the world of comic book films. The actor debuted as Heimdall in 2011's "Thor" and reprised the role in each subsequent Asgardian flick, and also appeared in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Avengers: Infinity War." He made his DC film debut in 2010's "The Losers" and later in the more memorable "The Suicide Squad" from 2021, where he plays Bloodsport.

In the MCU, Elba's character is dead, but we can still see him thanks to the brief glimpse we got into Valhalla in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Over on the DC side of things, Bloodsport is still very much alive, with the door open for the character's return. Will we see Elba return as Bloodsport? After "The Suicide Squad" premiered, director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that Bloodsport could return to the big or small screen but admitted nothing was in the works at the time. Well, that was a year ago, and based on new intel, Elba could be returning sooner rather than later.