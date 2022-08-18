21% Of Fans Say This Is Their Favorite Scarlet Witch Appearance In The MCU

Taking the first place spot in our poll is Wanda's appearance in "Avengers: Endgame," with 21.4% of respondents choosing it as their favorite. "Endgame" landing at the top is a little surprising, given that Wanda is not in most of the movie, but it's a game changer when she does show up. At the Battle For Earth, Wanda proves that she can take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) all on her own as she raises him in the air and strips off his armor with the flick of her finger. If he didn't call for "rain fire," she surely would have defeated him on the spot, making it one of her most important moments in the MCU.

Landing in second is "WandaVision," with 17.7% of the vote. Easily one of the most favored MCU-Disney+ series in the sea of mediocre shows, "WandaVision" hones in Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch. We see her embrace her new powers as she starts to understand them, and we get a hint of how dangerous she's about to become. Elizabeth Olsen shines in the series, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

At number three in our poll is "Avengers: Infinity War," with 13.8% of MCU fans selecting it as their favorite Wanda appearance. The third "Avengers" film does a great job of not letting one character steal all the screentime, as all of the heroes are featured pretty evenly throughout. We see Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) in hiding as their love blossoms, but unfortunately, they don't get a happy ending.