She-Hulk Director Says This Is The Biggest Challenge In The Show

In an interview with Screen Rant, director and executive producer Kat Coiro discussed the challenge of balancing comedy with spectacle in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," saying, "The biggest challenge of the series is balancing the small comedic details with the visual spectacular that Marvel fans have come to expect. The two do work in opposition to each other in a lot of ways. CGI action stunts and cinematic scope require rigidity and intense preparation, whereas comedy is all about letting actors get loose and improvising and having fun, and so it was really about breaking it down and going, 'Where do we go big and where do we go small?'"

This goes hand in hand with how Coiro discussed an intentional size difference between the Hulk and She-Hulk, who is noticeably smaller. While fans are disappointed that the character is far smaller than what the comics portray (via CBR.com), according to Coiro, Marvel skewed her to more human proportions so that it would be believable for her to attempt normal activities — like dating, doing office work, hanging out with friends, etc. — in her She-Hulk form. Whether or not that line of reasoning will be understood by audiences remains to be seen.