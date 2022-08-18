Prey Director Reveals Nauseating Details About Those Messy Mud Scenes

If it bleeds, you can kill it. That said, after seemingly bleeding out for years thanks to some ill-fated sequels, the "Predator" franchise has hung in there and survived. Fortunately, the patience paid off as the latest installment, "Prey," has been hailed as a return to form for the action-packed sci-fi horror franchise, as evidenced by its 93% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Prey" boasts a number of positive elements that deserve praise. However, the simple and effective survival story at the heart of it all is one of its greatest strengths. The tale centers around Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche warrior who wants to prove herself as a valiant fighter, only to unexpectedly encounter an alien that hunts humans for sport. During her travels in the vast wilderness, she must also contend with bears and predatorial humans who seek to do harm.

While all the effort paid off in the end, "Prey" wasn't a comfortable movie to shoot — in fact, Amber Midthunder has been open about her suffering. Bringing the project to life required the cast and crew to get their hands dirty, so the experience wasn't always pleasant in a traditional sense.