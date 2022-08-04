Why Prey's Amber Midthunder Chose Suffering Over The Disney Channel

"Prey" is out to reinvent the "Predator" franchise, but it's also a throwback in many ways. Fans of the original film will undoubtedly be pleased to find a survival story that takes place in the wilderness and centers around human warriors battling a Yautja through a combination of luck, instinct, and the limited resources available to them. Unlike the previous films, however, "Prey" takes place in the distant past and revolves around a young female Comanche warrior with a point to prove to her fellow hunters.

Dan Trachtenberg and Jhane Myers aimed for authenticity with "Prey," which is enhanced through the film's use of Comanche-language dialogue and a rich period setting. At the same time, "Prey" is largely dialogue-free as the film is more concerned with telling its story through action and emotion. Most of the performances are highly physical, and the actors had to contend with some tough working conditions in order to bring their characters to life.

Of course, no one goes into a "Predator" sequel expecting an easy ride. Amber Midthunder, who plays Naru in the film, wanted a challenge from the get-go — and that's why she refused to pursue Disney Channel projects.