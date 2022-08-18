District 9 Sequel May No Longer Be Too Politically Hot To Proceed

In 2009, Neill Blomkamp's gritty and groundbreaking "District 9" had a completely different take on aliens than virtually any other major genre work before it. An unflinching sci-fi take on South Africa's own apartheid history, the movie's Prawn aliens are stranded on Earth, and sent to live in the titular slum outside Johannesburg while human corporations reverse-engineer their tech for great profit.

Per Box Office Mojo, "District 9" was a wild success, grossing over $210 million against a $30 million budget and opening all kinds of doors to director Blomkamp and star Sharlto Copley. Since the rich, grim world of the movie seemed like it had potential for many untold stories, it's actually a bit of a surprise that the hugely lucrative movie hasn't received a sequel yet.

As Copley told BroBible on August 11 (via YouTube), one of the hurdles the sequel's been facing is that Blomkamp has felt the sociopolitical situation of our day and age isn't necessarily conductive to the movie's heavy-hitting themes. Still, that doesn't mean the makers of "District 9" wouldn't like to return to the movie's universe. Blomkamp himself has insisted that a sequel is closer than you think, and new information indicates that the political factor might not be an issue any more, either.