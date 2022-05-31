Neill Blomkamp Insists The District 9 Sequel Is Closer Than You Think

Over the years, there have been plenty of unrealized sequels that the world has demanded to see. Tom Cruise might've made a comeback as an aviator icon in "Top Gun: Maverick," but we're still waiting to see what comes next after "Edge of Tomorrow." And while Karl Urban may be taking the lead in "The Boys," we still more of him playing judge, jury, and executioner in a sequel to "Dredd." One organ-exploding, prawn-infested sci-fi stunner that many people would love to see more of but haven't yet is Neill Blomkamp's 2009 surprise hit, "District 9."

The film stars Sharlto Copley as a government agent tasked with monitoring aliens slumming it out in the titular area located just outside of Johannesburg, South Africa. Unfortunately, after an incident caught on camera, Wikus van de Merwe (Copley) is infected with an alien disease that slowly transforms him into something not quite human, making him a sought-after subject by the government he's spent years trusting. Produced by Peter Jackson and marking the feature-film directorial debut for Blomkamp, it was a wild and wonderful sci-fi movie that had a lot to say underneath the impressive CGI and outlandish weaponry put to use.

In all the time since, rumors of a "District 10" have blipped on and off the radar, with little development happening. Thankfully, Blomkamp has revealed that a follow-up might still be on the way even though it's been an incredible 13 years since the original.