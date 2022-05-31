Neill Blomkamp Insists The District 9 Sequel Is Closer Than You Think
Over the years, there have been plenty of unrealized sequels that the world has demanded to see. Tom Cruise might've made a comeback as an aviator icon in "Top Gun: Maverick," but we're still waiting to see what comes next after "Edge of Tomorrow." And while Karl Urban may be taking the lead in "The Boys," we still more of him playing judge, jury, and executioner in a sequel to "Dredd." One organ-exploding, prawn-infested sci-fi stunner that many people would love to see more of but haven't yet is Neill Blomkamp's 2009 surprise hit, "District 9."
The film stars Sharlto Copley as a government agent tasked with monitoring aliens slumming it out in the titular area located just outside of Johannesburg, South Africa. Unfortunately, after an incident caught on camera, Wikus van de Merwe (Copley) is infected with an alien disease that slowly transforms him into something not quite human, making him a sought-after subject by the government he's spent years trusting. Produced by Peter Jackson and marking the feature-film directorial debut for Blomkamp, it was a wild and wonderful sci-fi movie that had a lot to say underneath the impressive CGI and outlandish weaponry put to use.
In all the time since, rumors of a "District 10" have blipped on and off the radar, with little development happening. Thankfully, Blomkamp has revealed that a follow-up might still be on the way even though it's been an incredible 13 years since the original.
Blomkamp has the answer about the future of a District 9 sequel
In an interview with Dexerto regarding his upcoming battle royale game "Off the Grid," Neill Blomkamp revealed that a sequel to "District 9" is undoubtedly on his to-do list, even if it lacks any solid timeline. When asked what kind of developments were being made for the sequel, Blomkamp said, "I am still working on it... the answer is it's within the near future."
While it might be reassuring for some that Blomkamp still has a potential reunion with Wikus and his alien pal, Christopher Johnson, in mind, he has been teasing a follow-up since the original first released over a decade ago. When asked about a sequel by Rotten Tomatoes in 2009, Blomkamp replied, "Totally. I haven't thought of a story yet but if people want to see another one, I'd love to do it." Going against the movie-making machine, the director added, "Hollywood likes to simplify real life and it likes to tie everything up neatly at the end which isn't how life plays out. The cool thing is that it's unresolved with Wickus at the end and to a certain extent it's unresolved with all the aliens."
With franchise movies thriving now more than ever, it could be the perfect time for Blomkamp to go back to the film that defined his career.