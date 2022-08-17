Baby Groot Basically Explained

Groot is good, right? Yeah, Groot's great! Ever since the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film hit theaters in August of 2014, Groot — an alien tree-creature who is only capable of announcing that his name is, in fact, Groot — stole America's collective heart. Whether it's because Groot is voiced by Vin Diesel or because audiences just can't get enough of talking trees (who can forget Treebeard mania after the original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy came out?!), Groot quickly became a fan favorite. When he seemed to die at the end of the first "Guardians," Groot acolytes were frightened... until Baby Groot, the cutest reincarnation ever, showed up in the movie's end credits.

Fans of Groot went absolutely nuts over Baby Groot, who appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" and cuter than ever — but if you stop and think about Groot as a concept, you might realize there's very little to him. He was a big tree and then he got turned into a baby. That's about it. Sure, there's some comic book lore about Groot, but it's all pretty nebulous and weird, and no matter what he does, he ends up dying in some absolutely insane way. Thankfully for Groot fans, Okay, So Basically is here on both SnapChat and YouTube to walk you through Groot, why he's Good, Actually, and how and why he dies so much.

Okay, So Basically is on YouTube and SnapChat, talking about everything from Groot to Moon Knight to another fan favorite, Morbius the Living Vampire. As for Groot, you can catch the little (or big, depending on the timeline) guy in the first two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies on Disney+, which is also the exclusive home of the new short series "I Am Groot."