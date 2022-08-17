Book Of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Has High Hopes For A Second Season
Fans of "Star Wars" antihero Boba Fett got the best news they could have hoped for in Season 2 of the Lucasfilm-Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," when it was revealed the feared bounty hunter (Temura Morrison) miraculously survived after being devoured in the Sarlacc Pit in 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." As it turns out, Fett actually made an uncredited appearance in "The Mandalorian" Season 1, since he turned out to be the mysterious figure happened upon a gravely wounded bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).
As we learned in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Fett's actions saved Shand's life, and as such, she pledged her allegiance to bounty hunter in his future endeavors. Of course, Shand went on to aid Fett when he helped his fellow Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pablo Pascal) over the course of the season, and much to fans' delight, the after-credits scene served as the announcement for the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett," which concluded its first season in 2022.
Unlike "The Mandalorian," there was no immediate announcement of another season of "The Book of Boba Fett" after the finale aired in February 2022, and the fate of the series is still up in the air. Naturally, fans are curious about the status of a renewal, so anytime they have access to stars like Wen, you can expect someone will ask the question — and here's what she said.
Wen hopes an announcement is coming 'soon'
According to Star Wars News Net, Ming-Na Wen was a guest at the recent Fan Expo Boston, when during her on-stage panel she was asked whether there would be a second season of "The Book of Boba Fett."
Wen responded, "Second season of 'The Book of Boba Fett,' I hope! ... I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they'll be announcing that soon."
Of course, a number of factors go into the decision of whether or not a series will return for additional season. Generally, reviews — unless they are downright horrid — don't seem to matter in such decisions. Still, while the aggregate ratings for the series on Rotten Tomatoes were fresh for critics (66 percent) and rotten for fans (57 percent), they were still considerably lower than the site's fresh ratings for the first season of "The Mandalorian" (93 percent for critics and 92 percent for audiences). Many fans and critics seemed to feel that one of the worst things about "The Book of Boba Fett" was the inconsistency of the series.
However, the fate of "Fett" will most likely be determined by its ratings. The streaming monitor Samba (via Deadline) said viewership dropped — at least in measuring the pilot episode against the finale — for "The Book of Boba Fett." If there's a silver lining, Deadline noted, the finale numbers for "The Book of Boba Fett" were 36 percent higher than the Season 2 finale episode of "The Mandalorian," which drew 1.1 million in its first five days. The trade publication explained, however, that the number of viewers "Fett" pulled in could be the result of an increase in Disney+ subscribers after Mando's Season 2 finale aired.