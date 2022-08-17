Book Of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Has High Hopes For A Second Season

Fans of "Star Wars" antihero Boba Fett got the best news they could have hoped for in Season 2 of the Lucasfilm-Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," when it was revealed the feared bounty hunter (Temura Morrison) miraculously survived after being devoured in the Sarlacc Pit in 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." As it turns out, Fett actually made an uncredited appearance in "The Mandalorian" Season 1, since he turned out to be the mysterious figure happened upon a gravely wounded bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

As we learned in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Fett's actions saved Shand's life, and as such, she pledged her allegiance to bounty hunter in his future endeavors. Of course, Shand went on to aid Fett when he helped his fellow Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pablo Pascal) over the course of the season, and much to fans' delight, the after-credits scene served as the announcement for the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett," which concluded its first season in 2022.

Unlike "The Mandalorian," there was no immediate announcement of another season of "The Book of Boba Fett" after the finale aired in February 2022, and the fate of the series is still up in the air. Naturally, fans are curious about the status of a renewal, so anytime they have access to stars like Wen, you can expect someone will ask the question — and here's what she said.