Tim Burton's Wednesday Trailer Is A Creepy, Kooky Delight

Fans of all things creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky have been waiting with much anticipation since the announcement that a new "Addams Family" project, "Wednesday," was headed to Netflix. Since that time, behind-the-scenes looks have been given via Instagram posts by Jenna Ortega, who plays the beloved morbid Wednesday Addams herself, but otherwise, little more than the show's main cast has been revealed, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as the perfect Morticia, Luis Guzmán as the romantic Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Returning to her "Addams Family" roots is also none other than Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and in its 1993 sequel, "Addams Family Values," though this Addams Family icon's exact role in "Wednesday" has yet to be revealed. The MGM TV production is being produced by the famed director Tim Burton, who is well known for his uncanny ability to bring all things creepy and spooky to life in a vibrant and unique fashion.

Finally, on August 17, fans got a look at the latest rendition of the famously mysterious family through the first official trailer for "Wednesday."