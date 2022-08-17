Tim Burton's Wednesday Trailer Is A Creepy, Kooky Delight
Fans of all things creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky have been waiting with much anticipation since the announcement that a new "Addams Family" project, "Wednesday," was headed to Netflix. Since that time, behind-the-scenes looks have been given via Instagram posts by Jenna Ortega, who plays the beloved morbid Wednesday Addams herself, but otherwise, little more than the show's main cast has been revealed, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as the perfect Morticia, Luis Guzmán as the romantic Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
Returning to her "Addams Family" roots is also none other than Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and in its 1993 sequel, "Addams Family Values," though this Addams Family icon's exact role in "Wednesday" has yet to be revealed. The MGM TV production is being produced by the famed director Tim Burton, who is well known for his uncanny ability to bring all things creepy and spooky to life in a vibrant and unique fashion.
Finally, on August 17, fans got a look at the latest rendition of the famously mysterious family through the first official trailer for "Wednesday."
Jenna Ortega embodies all things spooky as Wednesday Addams
Netflix revealed the first full-length trailer for "Wednesday" and shows Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams up to the sort of dark and deadly deeds for which her character is so well known. The trailer gives a peek into the storyline of the series as it shows Wednesday's expulsion from school after dropping bags loaded with piranhas into the school swimming pool. After her expulsion, she is sent to a boarding school, Ravenwood, where the vibrant Tim Burton aesthetic can be seen in everything from the school's front gates to the uniforms of Wednesday's new classmates. The trailer also shows the loving — yet strange as ever — Morticia and Gomez as they see Wednesday off into what can be presumed as her next target for chaos.
There's a lot of untold truths to Wednesday Addams, and the character has a long history ripe for exploration. In an interview with Extra, Jenna Ortega detailed what it's like working on this project and how she's taken on the daunting task of resurrecting Wednesday Addams once more. "She's already been played to perfection in the past, so there's nothing I can do to better. I've really worked on not ripping anybody off and kind of creating my own thing."
There's still no official release date for "Wednesday." However, the trailer does say fall 2022, so it would seem that fans can expect to be watching their favorite spooky characters during the perfect time, the spookiest time of the year.