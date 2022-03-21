Netflix's Wednesday Addams Series Confirms An Addams Family Icon Is Joining The Cast

In May of 2021, we got the news that Jenna Ortega — known for her roles in the likes of "Jane the Virgin," "You," and "Scream" — would be taking on the lead role in "Wednesday," a live-action series for Netflix revolving around the iconic "Addams Family" character, Wednesday Addams (via Deadline). The coming-of-age comedy will follow Wednesday as she practices her psychic abilities at Nevermore Academy and look into a mystery involving her parents — and goes through everyday life as a teenager. The series is written by Al Gough and Miles Millar, who created "Smallville," and is helmed by Tim Burton in his first TV directing gig.

Since the news of Ortega's casting, the roster of actors joining "Wednesday" has only gotten longer and more exciting. To start with, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will be taking on the roles of Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Other cast members include "Game of Thrones" alum Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane ("CSI:Vegas," "The Fosters"), Joy Sunday ("Dear White People," "Bad Hair") and relative newcomer Emma Myers, amongst others (via IMDb).

To add to the hype of the upcoming show, we have just gotten what might be the most exciting casting announcement thus far — a former "Addams Family" cast member is joining "Wednesday."