Netflix's Wednesday Addams Series Confirms An Addams Family Icon Is Joining The Cast
In May of 2021, we got the news that Jenna Ortega — known for her roles in the likes of "Jane the Virgin," "You," and "Scream" — would be taking on the lead role in "Wednesday," a live-action series for Netflix revolving around the iconic "Addams Family" character, Wednesday Addams (via Deadline). The coming-of-age comedy will follow Wednesday as she practices her psychic abilities at Nevermore Academy and look into a mystery involving her parents — and goes through everyday life as a teenager. The series is written by Al Gough and Miles Millar, who created "Smallville," and is helmed by Tim Burton in his first TV directing gig.
Since the news of Ortega's casting, the roster of actors joining "Wednesday" has only gotten longer and more exciting. To start with, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will be taking on the roles of Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Other cast members include "Game of Thrones" alum Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane ("CSI:Vegas," "The Fosters"), Joy Sunday ("Dear White People," "Bad Hair") and relative newcomer Emma Myers, amongst others (via IMDb).
To add to the hype of the upcoming show, we have just gotten what might be the most exciting casting announcement thus far — a former "Addams Family" cast member is joining "Wednesday."
Christina Ricci is joining Wednesday
Deadline has reported that Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel "Addams Family Values," is officially joining the cast of "Wednesday" in a main role. The Netflix Geeked Twitter account also confirmed the news, tweeting, "Yes, it's true, the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character."
Ricci will not be playing an older version of Wednesday, but rather a new character created for the series — according to Deadline, details about Ricci's role will be kept under wraps in order for the surprise to be kept sealed for viewers. Deadline also reported that Ricci's casting was due, at least in part, to Thora Birch's exit. Birch was slated to portray a character named Tamara Novak, Wednesday's dorm mother, but had to exit the series due to personal reasons. Ricci's character is expected to be of similar nature to the Tamara Novak character.
Since playing Wednesday Addams as a child actor, Ricci has added numerous acting credits to her name. She starred opposite Charlize Theron in 2003's "Monster," played infamous accused murderer Lizzie Borden in 2015's "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles," and portrayed Zelda Fitzgerald in the 2015 series "Z: The Beginning of Everything." And, of course, Ricci has most recently starred in the ultra-popular Showtime series "Yellowjackets," which has been renewed for a second season, as the adult Misty.
We can't wait to see Ricci's mysterious role in the series play out.