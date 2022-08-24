Andor's Diego Luna Thought He'd Have To Quit Show After One Stunt Session

Anyone who joins a "Star Wars" project better brace themselves for some physicality and hard work. In the past, even the most talented "Star Wars" stunt coordinators have struggled to adapt to the requirements of the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away. There are rules to follow, and adhering to them has proven to be challenging for the people tasked with making the magic happen.

Complexities and rules aside, however, performing stunts and action sequences also takes its toll on one's body. That's why many performers let body doubles stand in for them whenever their characters are required to up the ante. For better or worse, though, Diego Luna isn't one of those actors... for the most part.

The 42-year-old actor, who's set to play the title character on the Disney+ series "Andor," was more than willing to risk his well-being while preparing for the series. That said, he didn't expect to last for the long haul after his first day of being put through the wringer.