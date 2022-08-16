Fans Of Robert De Niro Gangster Movies Just Got Exciting News

Robert De Niro has been active in the entertainment industry for well over 50 years and he shows no signs of stopping. In 2019, he had a small role in Todd Phillips' "Joker" and co-starred in Netflix's "The Irishman," which was directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese and also featured actors like Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Romano, among others. Not only was "The Irishman" a critical hit that scored 10 Oscar nominations, but the movie saw De Niro returning to the gangster film genre, which was arguably instrumental in the actor's rise to stardom.

De Niro's first Oscar nomination and win came for his performance in "The Godfather Part II," and the actor has also put in notable performances in mob-based movies like "Goodfellas," "Casino," and "A Bronx Tale." De Niro has several upcoming movies in development, including a reunion with Scorsese for the hotly-anticipated "Killers of the Flower Moon" and a recently announced project that will see him once again return to the gangster movie genre.