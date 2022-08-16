Disney Is Readying A Big Thunder Mountain Feature Helmed By Some Serious Marvel Talents

Hey, it worked for "Pirates of the Caribbean."

That film was such a huge success — it spawned a successful series of films, made an icon out of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), and continues to inspire talk of reboots and sequels. Disney's had mixed results when transferring the rest of its rides into big-screen blockbusters. "Jungle Cruise" was a decently sized hit for the Mouse House (per Box Office Mojo), but "The Haunted Mansion" (which is set for a reboot in 2023), "Mission to Mars," "Tomorrowland," and "The Country Bears" have all received mixed reactions at the box office. But Disney — ever-willing and able to spin gold from the straw in its financial portfolio — is looking to turn another of its rides into a big-screen feature film. This time, it's Big Thunder Mountain's turn.

There have been no actors signed to the film yet, and no word on what the movie will entail plot-wise, although it's easy enough to imagine a rip-roaring adventure involving a mining cart race during the California Gold Rush spawning from the ride's premise. More importantly, Disney's scored some big-name talent to head up the movie plucked from the deep, deep pockets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.