The Cobra Kai Character Fans Wish They'll See More Of In Season 5

One of the few side characters who was introduced in "Cobra Kai" Season 4 was Devon Lee (Oona O'Brien) –- a member of the West Valley debate team, and pupil of Johnny Lawrence's newly-created Eagle Fang Karate dojo. Devon quickly displayed a natural talent for karate, and although her story in Season 4 ended with a tournament exit at the hands of Tory Nichols (Peyton List), fans online are hoping that they'll see more of Devon throughout the upcoming season.

"I want to see more of Devon! She's great!" wrote u/JordanLeigh7 on Reddit. "Oona O'Brien is awesome!" echoed u/jcestre. "I want to see more of her." Some fans throughout the thread even asserted that they would like to see Devon become a main character within the series, alongside some of the other more prominent karate pupils.

Luckily, it seems like fans might be getting just that, as O'Brien herself hinted that the series would be exploring more of Devon's backstory during Season 5. When asked about Devon's backstory during an interview with Cobra Kai Kid on YouTube, O'brien stated: "I think in Season 5 we'll dig a little deeper into that... (laughs) yeah I won't say too much about that."

Considering how overwhelmingly popular Devon's character is, no doubt fans would be very happy to see Devon get more screen time come Season 5 — and it will be interesting to see where her story goes when the new season is released on September 9th.