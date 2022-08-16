The Benedict Cumberbatch Role Once Played By The Orville's Mark Jackson — Exclusive

To hear Mark Jackson talk about it today, it's still a bit of a surprise that he's played a series regular role on "The Orville" for a whole three seasons. While reflecting on the audition process that earned him the part of Isaac on the science fiction series, Jackson said, "I was like, 'This is never going to happen.'" That shouldn't be misconstrued as a lack of confidence on Jackson's part. It's just not exactly where he always expected his career to go.

Although Jackson first appeared on stage at the age of 12 in a production of "Oliver!," he admits he wasn't always quick to embrace acting at a young age. In fact, at one point, he considered careers in everything from microbiology to fish farming. However, after accepting a dare from a girlfriend to audition for a school play, Jackson quickly realized that he was enthralled with the process. In the years that followed, Jackson trained as an actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he graduated in 2006 (via Winterbourne).

"I left drama school thinking, 'I'm going to do Shakespeare all my life. I'm that kind of actor,' and then I never did one," Jackson said with a smile. Instead, Jackson noted, his largely stage-focused career has led him to play a "succession of weirdos." This sort of niche casting includes everything from an artificial intelligence in "The Orville" to an 87-year-old waiter who repeatedly falls down the stairs in "One Man, Two Guvnors."

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Mark Jackson talked about the plethora of theatre roles he took on before appearing in "The Orville." Notably, Jackson's long list of live performances includes quite a bit of time spent in a role made famous by "Star Trek Into Darkness" star Benedict Cumberbatch.