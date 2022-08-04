The Orville's Mark Jackson Discusses Acting Like A Robot - Exclusive Interview

When did you realize you first wanted to become an actor?

I came to it fairly late. I wasn't one of those seven-year-olds who went up to Mommy and Daddy and went, "I want to be an actor" or whatever. It only came to me when I was about 16, I think. My girlfriend at the time dared me to audition for the school play, which I did, and I was like, "This is great. This is really fun," so that's when it happened.

Before then, I wanted to be a microbiologist. I probably would've been quite mediocre at that. I wanted to be an architect; that might have been quite fun. [I wanted to be a] fish farmer at one point. The point was that until I found acting, I didn't realize I could enjoy something so much, and hell, at school, it made you cool for two weeks and then you were uncool again for the rest of the year, but still it was worth it for those two weeks.

Was that your first on-stage experience?

I did a bit beforehand. I was in a very sketchy production of "Oliver" when I was about 12, but that was the first time I did it, understood it, and got that kind of feedback that all actors thrive on. It's a dialogue with the audience that you get from a live performance.

I was looking at your IMDb and it says that your first onscreen performance was in a miniseries called "That Peter Kay Thing" in 2000. Can you tell me how that came about?

I didn't actually do that. Someone's attached that to my IMDb, and I don't know why or who but no, I wasn't in that. It's funny because I don't know how to get rid of it, but if anyone ever asks me about this, I absolutely tell the truth because I don't want Peter Kay coming at me, but it's a very popular show in the UK.

What was your real first on-screen performance?

It was "The Royal Today," which was a spin-off of "The Royal," which was like a doctor's soap. I played a nasty piece of work. He was a proper bully on a bachelor party kind of thing. They all end up in the emergency room. It's quite fun, but that series didn't go anywhere. I was 24, 25, something like that. [It was a] long time ago.