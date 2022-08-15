Saw Fans Just Got The Best Sequel News

The "Saw" series has emerged as one of the most successful horror franchises of the 21st century. Memorably, the first three movies in the franchise were highly regarded by horror fans for their gruesome violence and shocking plot twists, even as critics grew increasingly cold to the franchise (via Rotten Tomatoes).

The first film in the series did gangbusters at the box office, scoring over $100 million globally off a paltry estimated budget of a little over $1 million (via IMDb). This success jump-started the franchise into releasing a new movie every year for the next six years until diminishing returns eventually forced the series to stall out after its seventh entry, "Saw 3D: The Final Chapter."

There have since been two attempts at revivals for the "Saw" franchise: "Jigsaw" and "Spiral: From the Book of Saw." Furthermore, it appears that the latter may have been successful enough to warrant some good news for fans of the bloody horror series.