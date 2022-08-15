The Hunger Games Prequel Just Cast The Perfect Head Gamemaker

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Viola Davis will portray Volumnia Gaul, the Head Gamemaker in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." Gaul is responsible for the brutal challenges that often result in the deaths of contestants in the ruthless Hunger Games. Cold and calculating, this role would best be served by somebody who can embody those concepts, and it seems like "The Hunger Games" prequel has absolutely nailed the casting by recruiting Davis. The actress showed just how terrifying she can be in "Suicide Squad," and we hope she brings the same merciless energy to "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

THR noted Lionsgate motion picture president Nathan Kahane described Davis' character as both creative and fearsome, and added, "From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola's extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role." Davis is the definition of both brilliant and dedicated, and she has quite the career to prove it with four Academy Award nominations and one win.