Netflix Drops A First-Look Spot For Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities

On the heels of his 2021 film "Nightmare Alley," Guillermo del Toro is currently on the precipice of releasing a string of projects for Netflix after signing a deal with the streaming service in August of 2020 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Announced first was del Toro's anti-fascist take on "Pinocchio," which is slated to premiere later this year. Del Toro fans can take solace in the fact that another project, titled "Cabinet of Curiosities," is also in the works for the streaming service concurrently with his next feature film.

Unlike virtually all of his most notable prior releases, Netflix's "Cabinet of Curiosities" is an anthology TV series. In the past, del Toro has worked on a number of TV shows in various capacities (via IMDb), but never as a creator, meaning that "Cabinet of Curiosities" will mark new territory for the acclaimed filmmaker. Some additional behind-the-scenes talent revealed prior to the show's premiere includes Jennifer Kent of "The Babadook" fame, "The Dark Knight" screenwriter David S. Goyer, and "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" director Ana Lily Amirpour. Meanwhile, some of its individual episodes will star Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway, F. Murray Abraham, and Crispin Glover, among others.

Fans excited to see what these notable talents will bring to "Cabinet of Curiosities" now have some idea of what to expect thanks to an early trailer Netflix shared in advance of the series' premiere.