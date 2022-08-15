Westworld Recap: Scarred Memories Of The Past

This article contains spoilers for "Westworld" Season 4, Episode 8, "Que Será, Será."

Last week's episode of "Westworld" saw host William (Ed Harris) murder Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton), and his human self. He topped that off by setting the humans and hosts remaining in the world against each other in a massive fight to extinction. Season 4, Episode 8, "Que Será, Será," opens with him striding through corpse-filled streets toward a showdown with Hale at Hoover Dam.

Charlotte is only back in action because of William's intentionally bad marksmanship. While the shot that killed Bernard went straight through his pearl, the ones that took out Maeve and Charlotte were far enough off-center to have missed their essential hardware. A robot with the hand-eye coordination to make three consecutive holes in one wouldn't have missed his target by a micrometer, and William's fondness for any worthy adversary is reason enough for him to leave Hale and Maeve able to get back in the game. It's only Charlotte who gets that chance, however, and as her drones rebuild her — stronger and badder than ever — she tells them, "Leave my scars. I want to remember my past. Keep my face. When I find William I want him to know who killed him."