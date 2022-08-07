Westworld Recap: Colors In Motion

This article contains spoilers for "Westworld" Season 4, Episode 7, "Metanoia."

While the first six episodes of "Westworld" Season 4 have been compelling — and largely cleaned up the storytelling mess created by both Seasons 2 and 3 — they also seemed to be a buildup to something bigger. With its myriad plot reveals and shocking character deaths, Episode 7, "Metanoia," delivers on a whopping portion of that promise.

Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) lead off "Metanoia" by opening the gate to the Sublime at Hoover Dam, with a prelude showing Bernard in dusty-hotel-room-headband-mode going through that part of the simulation. This first double scene is disorienting and at first seems to be leading us down the it-was-all-just-a-simulation path, almost as if creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan wanted to remind audiences that despite being on their best behavior this season, they can still mess with viewers in any of a thousand ways. This trickery is part of what makes "Westworld" mesmerizing and annoying at the same time, but at least this particular misdirection only lasts a few minutes.

Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau) are finally reunited, although she is understandably freaked out that their age difference has gone from 20-something years to just a handful. It's just one more lump of trauma for Frankie to absorb, and with each scar she becomes colder and more detached, while O.G. hosts Bernard, Maeve, and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) seem to display the most humanity of any of the remaining main characters.