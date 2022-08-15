Rogue One Returning To IMAX Theaters With New Footage

As revealed on Fandango, "Rogue One" will be back in IMAX theaters on August 26 in preparation for the upcoming release of "Andor." Considering the main character of "Andor" is also one of the main characters of "Rogue One," it makes perfect sense to drive up some fan anticipation. However, "Rogue One" isn't the only footage being shown in theaters — this rerelease will feature an exclusive look at "Andor."

Season 1 of "Andor" will premiere on September 21, with the first three of twelve episodes available. As creator Tony Gilroy revealed to Vanity Fair in May, the series has also already been given the green light for a second and final season that leads directly into the events of "Rogue One."

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Diego Luna argued, "It's nice to go into a story you already know the ending [of]. Then you can take care of the little nuances and all the layers, and I think it's fun to do something that is not just about getting to the end. In fact, it's about delaying that." Either way, fans will soon be seeing much more of the "Rogue One" character, and what better way to get excited about the upcoming show than seeing its inspiration in a movie theater beforehand?