The Devastating Death Of Denise Dowse

Denise Dowse, the actress best known for her work on TV shows like "Insecure" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," and with an array of other film and television credits to her name, has died at the age of 64 from complications related to meningitis, according to the recent Deadline report.

The sad news was confirmed by Dowse's sister Tracey Dowse on Instagram. "I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," reads the post. The news comes after earlier reports that Dowse had fallen into a coma related to her meningitis.

Dowse was a fixture on series television in the 1990s and 2000s, but one of her most prominent roles was that of Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on the Fox drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," while fans of the HBO comedy-drama "Insecure" may know her as Dr. Rhonda Pine. Her sister described her as, in her words, "a consummate, illustrious actress," and her long list of credits certainly reflects the truth of that.