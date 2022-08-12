Stephen King's Review Of Mr. Harrigan's Phone On Netflix Has Us On Notice
When it comes to the world of books, Stephen King has made his mark as one of the most prolific and successful authors in the business. The mind behind some of the most popular horror novels ever, King has brought readers terrifying works like "The Shining," "It," "The Stand," and "Salem's Lot."
His works have also been adapted into television shows and movies dozens of times over the years, with some of them even being brought to the screen more than once. Lately, there have been a string of critically lauded adaptations by filmmakers like Mike Flanagan, who made "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," and Andy Muschietti, who brought the haunting "It" to life across two films.
Netflix has also worked on several King adaptations, with the aforementioned "Gerald's Game" among them, as well as "1922" and "In the Tall Grass," which is based on a novella King co-write with his son Joe Hill. And the latest of these adaptations, set to arrive this fall, has the author buzzing with excitement on social media.
King has strong praise for Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone adaptation
"Mr. Harrigan's Phone," which is adapted from a novella in Stephen King's collection "If It Bleeds," has gotten an enthusiastic response from the author. "I have seen a close-to-finished cut of MR. HARRIGAN'S PHONE, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it's nothing short of brilliant," King posted to his Twitter account.
The story follows Craig (Jaeden Martell), a young man who makes friends with a reclusive billionaire, the titular Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland). Bizarrely, though, even after his death, Mr. Harrigan continues to communicate with Craig from beyond the grave through his iPhone, which was buried with him. The film co-stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, and Alexa Niziak.
King is very active on Twitter, and can regularly be found on the platform discussing upcoming novels and adaptations of his work. However, the level of excitement he seems to have for "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" suggests that fans of the author's work have a good reason to get hyped up for the upcoming film. "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" is directed by John Lee Hancock of "The Blind Side" and "Saving Mr. Banks" and, according to King's tweet, it will premiere this fall on Netflix.