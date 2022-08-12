Stephen King's Review Of Mr. Harrigan's Phone On Netflix Has Us On Notice

When it comes to the world of books, Stephen King has made his mark as one of the most prolific and successful authors in the business. The mind behind some of the most popular horror novels ever, King has brought readers terrifying works like "The Shining," "It," "The Stand," and "Salem's Lot."

His works have also been adapted into television shows and movies dozens of times over the years, with some of them even being brought to the screen more than once. Lately, there have been a string of critically lauded adaptations by filmmakers like Mike Flanagan, who made "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," and Andy Muschietti, who brought the haunting "It" to life across two films.

Netflix has also worked on several King adaptations, with the aforementioned "Gerald's Game" among them, as well as "1922" and "In the Tall Grass," which is based on a novella King co-write with his son Joe Hill. And the latest of these adaptations, set to arrive this fall, has the author buzzing with excitement on social media.