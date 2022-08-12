Here's How You Can Watch The Black Phone At Home

Debuting in theaters on June 24, the Universal Pictures/Blumhouse horror phenom "The Black Phone" quickly established itself as a major summer movie draw for fans of murderously entertaining popcorn fare. As Forbes reports, the film jumped out of the gate quickly and soon passed a major box office milestone, slashing its way beyond the $100 million mark in worldwide ticket sales in just three weeks.

The story comes across at first glance as a standard-issue horror flick narrative of a twisted serial killer, played by Ethan Hawke, and his helpless, confined-in-a-grimy-basement victim (newcomer Mason Thames). But this first impression is deceptive, as the movie unveils the supernatural element of dead victims communicating with Thames' character via the eponymous, supposedly disconnected phone.

As noted in the film's review in Variety, the film is less like a terror-drenched psychological tour de force in the vein of "Silence of the Lambs," and "more like 'Room,' driven by a top-heavy dose of fanciful horror, with touches of 'It' and 'Stranger Things.'" As for the movie's acting, The Irish Times singled out the two leads for special praise, saying, "Hawke and Thames respectively give two big performances to enact a compelling cat-and-mouse game, in a film wherein even the supporting characters are richly drawn."

After its relatively brief theatrical run, the movie was made available on on-demand platforms on July 15. But, if horror buffs missed the movie in theaters or on-demand, where can they catch "The Black Phone" at home now?