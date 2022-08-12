Black Adam Director Jaume Collet-Serra Compared The Character To This Iconic Antihero

In an interview with Vanity Fair, both Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra spoke of the effort that went into crafting the film "Black Adam" and the myriad sources of inspiration. One aspect that consistently popped up was that the character of Black Adam is much more motivated by vengeance than many of the contemporary DC superheroes and, as such, drew from sources much closer to the likes of anti-heroes as opposed to characters like Superman.

Collet-Serra brought up one particular character of note as inspiration for Black Adam and said, "I talked early on with [Dwayne Johnson] about how there were many similar aspects between 'Black Adam' and 'Dirty Harry,' which is a movie that broke rules in the '70s. The systems were corrupt, so you had criminals taking advantage. You needed a cop that would cut through the bulls***, and basically do what needs to be done."

He continued, "That's very much in line with Black Adam and his way of thinking. I think that's appealing to pretty much everybody. Everybody knows how the world sometimes is not fair, and you need people that break the rules to even out the playing field." According to AMC Movie Blog, the 1971 film "Dirty Harry" and its titular main character, played by Clint Eastwood, would spawn an entire genre of cops with a chip on their shoulders and a disrespect for bureaucracy, which is still a trope that can be seen on any of the multitude of current cop dramas. One thing is for certain, though, and that is Black Adam will probably be knocking some heads around in the upcoming movie if he is being compared to Dirty Harry Callahan.