Mark Ruffalo's Comments Sure Sound Like A Low-Key Dig At Star Wars

Mark Ruffalo overcame a tragic past and still managed to become one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. In an industry that's populated with super wealthy people, some of whom have massive egos, he comes across as a down-to-earth celebrity who makes plenty of time for regular folks. The actor's Instagram is full of pictures he's taken with fans, and his charitable endeavors have been well documented (per Look to the Stars).

Of course, while Ruffalo might be a nice fella (unless he's playing the grumpy green Hulk in MCU movies), the 54-year-old isn't afraid to speak his mind whenever he's asked to share his thoughts on a particular subject. That includes "Star Wars," which is always a divisive topic in pop culture circles.

During a recent interview, Ruffalo made some comments about the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away that could be interpreted as a low-key dig. Let's find out what he had to say on the matter.