Blue Bloods' Erin Reagan Seemingly Confirms Major Storyline For Season 13

As one of the original stars of "Blue Bloods," Bridget Moynahan has been playing Erin Reagan since 2010. A cornerstone of the Reagan family, Erin sets herself apart as the lone woman and preeminent legal mind of the bunch. Unlike her Police Commissioner father, Frank (Tom Selleck), and boots-on-the-ground cop and detective brothers, Erin has spent 12 seasons of the police procedural climbing her way up the legal channels, working as a prosecutor in the New York County District Attorney's Office and becoming chief of the Trial Bureau.

In April, fans were thrilled by CBS' announcement of a Season 13 renewal of "Blue Bloods." Part of the series' continued success comes from longstanding traditions; fans can expect to tune in and be greeted by a weekly criminal investigation and corresponding family dinner.

However, the Season 12 finale also offered some hints of upcoming changes. The season ends with Detective Baez (Marisa Ramirez) becoming a mother, and Express confirmed that the character would be returning. As confirmed by Moynahan herself, Erin is also expected to undergo some changes.