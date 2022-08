Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Blue Bloods' Erin Reagan Seemingly Confirms Major Storyline For Season 13

As one of the original stars of "Blue Bloods," Bridget Moynahan has been playing Erin Reagan since 2010. A cornerstone of the Reagan family, Erin sets herself apart as the lone woman and preeminent legal mind of the bunch. Unlike her Police Commissioner father, Frank (Tom Selleck), and boots-on-the-ground cop and detective brothers, Erin has spent 12 seasons of the police procedural climbing her way up the legal channels, working as a prosecutor in the New York County District Attorney's Office and becoming chief of the Trial Bureau.

In April, fans were thrilled by CBS' announcement of a Season 13 renewal of "Blue Bloods." Part of the series' continued success comes from longstanding traditions; fans can expect to tune in and be greeted by a weekly criminal investigation and corresponding family dinner.

However, the Season 12 finale also offered some hints of upcoming changes. The season ends with Detective Baez (Marisa Ramirez) becoming a mother, and Express confirmed that the character would be returning. As confirmed by Moynahan herself, Erin is also expected to undergo some changes.